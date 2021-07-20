During their first performance as a married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton lock lips.

During the Country Thunder Music Festival, newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared a PDA-filled moment.

During the performance, Stefani, 51, sported a black and orange ensemble, while her husband, Shelton, 45, wore a plain black shirt and denim trousers.

Fans gushed over the couple on Twitter as they shared the performance recordings.

A video footage of the duo performing together was posted by one of the admirers. The couple can be seen singing and looking into each other’s eyes in the video. In the next shot, they’re standing apart, and the “Came Here to Forget” actor points to Stefani and says, “That’s my wife and best friend, Gwen Stefani,” while motioning her to approach him with one hand.

The singer leans in for a hug, only to discover that her spouse is leaning in for a kiss. She keeps both hands on her hips and lets him kiss her on the lips.

The fan captioned the video, “Newly Weds #BlakeShelton and #gwenstefani sing together.”

“That’s my wife and best friend, Gwen Stefani,” a fan with the username Wana described the same clip from a different viewpoint.

I’m not crying, but you guys are.”

The couple’s PDA-filled session drew reactions from fans in the comments section. “Blake is the softest with his wife,” one fan said. Some people would call him a simp, but I think he’s the ideal example of what a partner and husband should be,” commented one fan, while another added, “In my humble view, there’s nothing more attractive than a guy who understands how to love right and isn’t ashamed to demonstrate how much he loves his wife.”

Shelton addressed his wife as “Stefani,” according to one user, implying that she might not alter her last name. “I believe so,” wrote another person in response to this statement. She will, however, legally alter her name soon. They’re married now, after all.”

The couple started dating in 2015 and married earlier this month, on July 3.

Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale have three children, while Shelton has been married twice before. He married Kaynette Williams in 2003, but the couple divorced after three years of marriage. He married Miranda Lambert in 2011 and divorced her in 2015.