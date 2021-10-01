During the reunion, Joe Giudice spends time at the beach with his daughter Milania.

As part of their reunion bonding, Joe Giudice and daughter Milania Giudice went to the beach this week.

The 49-year-old former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star updated his Instagram followers on Thursday about what he’s been up to with his 15-year-old daughter, who paid him a visit in Italy this week.

Joe and Milania were seen performing the splits while executing an aggressive workout routine by the sea in one of the videos he released. When her father became competitive, Milania might be heard giggling. “My baby,” Joe captioned the photo.

Milania could be seen joyously dancing around on the white sand with Joe’s sister Maria in another video he released. In the caption, he said, “Happy times [with]my sister Maria [and]my baby Milania.”

Fans couldn’t help but be happy for Joe because he was finally reunited with one of his daughters.

“I am ecstatic for you, Joe!!!!! “It’s great to have you guys together again,” one fan said.

Another person said, “I’m so thrilled you get to spend time with your girls.”

It wasn’t clear if his four kids, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12, with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, were also present. Joe, on the other hand, recently shared images of his eldest daughter, Gia, making their family’s tomato sauce recipe.

Gia was photographed smiling at the camera while preparing a large batch of tomatoes for the recipe with four other persons in one photo. Joe mentioned in the caption that Gia received assistance in creating the sauce that day from her Italian cousins.

Another photo shows Gia and her relatives using a machine to crush the tomatoes. Joe stated he was really proud of Gia and her cousins for creating the tomato sauce together in another post.

Joe had previously resided in the Bahamas until his deportation to Italy in 2019. According to his recent social media posts, he is now back in Calabria with his family.

Joe got sympathy from followers before his reunion with his girls when he shared his longing for his children online during the pandemic.

"My greatest hope is for my kids to always know how much I love them, and for them to walk through the remainder of their lives knowing that I'll always be there for them in any way I can," he wrote on Instagram.