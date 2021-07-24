During the recent heat wave, we tested SPF face creams, and one of them met the “ultimate goal.”

After a week of hot weather, we’ve been applying sun tan lotion generously, but finding an SPF cream for the face that doesn’t cause your makeup to slide off can be difficult.

While you may prefer a makeup-free face when hitting the beach while on vacation, many of us still prefer to use it during the summer months when we have work and other responsibilities to attend to.

To protect against damaging UVA/UVB rays, beauty and skincare experts recommend wearing SPF cream all year, regardless of the weather.

With that in mind, we put a number of SPF face creams to the test to see which ones felt natural and did a good job of keeping makeup in place while doing their job. The following are the outcomes:

UVA/UVB 30 Clarins Invisible Gel-to-Oil Facial Sun Care

I should have begun using a daily SPF cream years ago, but it’s just one of those things I’ve never gotten around to doing until now. I recently decided to revamp my cosmetic routine and include an SPF, but I was completely overwhelmed by the options.

After using Clarins products in the past, I chose to try their Invisible Gel-to-Oil Facial Sun Care UVA/UVB 30, which costs £20 for 50ml and is available in a variety of shades. It doesn’t appear to be much for the price, but because you only need a tiny blob to cover your entire face, my first bottle lasted about two months.

Its claim of a’silky gel texture’ and a ‘non-greasy finish’ piqued my interest, and I have to admit it delivered. It glides on smoothly, feels lovely and light on the skin, and absorbs quickly. Despite the fact that it’s classified as a gel, it didn’t leave my skin feeling sticky at all, and it smelled exactly like regular sun tan lotions.

Makeup applied smoothly, however it did leave my skin feeling little oily. This wasn’t an issue for me because my skin is dry, but people with oily skin may find the product to be too drying, especially when mixed with makeup.

Most significantly, it provided security. “The summary has come to an end.”