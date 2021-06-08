During the pandemic, Shailene Woodley opens up about ‘immediately’ moving in with Aaron Rodgers.

Shailene Woodley is an actress best known for her roles in the Divergent film series and The Fault in Our Stars (2014). She’s also been in shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Big Little Lies as a leading lady.

Woodley’s personal life also receives a lot of attention, especially now that she is dating NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple had kept their relationship covert, but Woodley recently revealed that they have decided to “immediately” move in together.

During the pandemic, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers met.

Woodley and Rodgers’ romance began at an unexpected moment. While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was raging over the world, they fell in love.

She said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I still have never attended to a football game because we met during this wild, weird time, and all of the stadiums were close, that he was playing in.”

It’s unclear when they met, but Rodgers first hinted to his relationship in September 2020, according to E! News. Both Woodley and Rodgers had ended their prior relationships earlier that year.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley ‘immediately’ moved in together.

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers’ fiancée, isn’t a Green Bay Packers fan.

Because the epidemic has occurred at an unprecedented time, some couples are acting in unusual ways. That means Woodley and Rodgers will have to move in sooner than intended.

“Because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just hop on a plane and fly back and forth on weekends,” she told Shape in a new interview, “starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone taught us a lot about each other very quickly.” “We dove right in and got some of the sticky stuff out of the way first.”

