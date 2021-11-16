During the international break, Liverpool has another another injury concern.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool’s international injury bug struck again when Divock Origi limped off for Belgium.

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson had previously sustained injuries while on international duty with their respective countries this week.

And the sight of Belgium’s Origi getting substituted against Wales is frightening.

He was replaced by Dante Vanzeir with 30 minutes remaining in the game.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but with Roberto Firmino already out with an injury, Jurgen Klopp will not want any more players to be on the treatment table.

Curtis Jones and James Milner have also been ruled out for a few weeks, while Naby Keita and Joe Gomez’s availability is still unknown.

Harvey Elliott is making progress after suffering a major injury against Leeds United in September.