During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Lorde Opens Up About Feeling Alone.

Lorde has bared her soul in a poignant communication to her followers, freely discussing her sentiments and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artist revealed in a newsletter sent on Tuesday that 2021 has turned out to be a “genuine f—-ing head spinner,” describing the year as “a real f—-ing head spinner.”

“The pandemic has made things difficult, lonely, or hazardous for virtually everyone in varied degrees,” Lorde wrote, “but 2021 has been harsh in utterly unexpected ways.”

“Being away from home at a time when the country is battling the epidemic, and feeling cut off from friends and family. Looking out at the country I’m in and feeling distant from so much of what I see, and knowing it feels as estranged from me,” the New Zealand-born singer remarked, adding that she is “on an unprecedented level” unclear of what she’s doing and why.” The two-time Grammy winner also shared her daily routine with her fans, something she has grown to appreciate. She currently resides in New York City, where she enjoys taking lengthy walks to get a “interesting cross-section of multiple neighborhoods.” The “Solar Power” singer also talked about how her “choice to pull back from social media” — her last Instagram post was in mid-June — has been “something I’ve really questioned during this period.” “I was so sure that skipping the negatives (compulsive time-wasting, IV drip of dread, pleasant but false confirmation loop) would outweigh losing out on the positives that I was willing to risk missing out on the positives (feeling like part of a community, hearing your sweet words, hitting you back). But I’ve been missing you terribly, terribly, terribly, terribly, terribly, terribly, terribly “She wrote about it in the newsletter.

She went on to talk about festivals and performances where she could interact with her fans. “Normally, I’d be doing festivals and performances already, pinging around the world and touching your faces,” the singer wrote.

For majority of her admirers, the “Royals” singer’s newsletter was a breath of fresh air, and many were quick to share their delight and surprise on Twitter.

“You don’t understand reading Lorde’s email is genuinely therapeutic,” one of the admirers tweeted.

“WE JUST GOT A NEW LORDE EMAIL TODAY WTF DID I MANIFEST THIS????!!!,” another fan tweeted.

Lorde decided to give her followers some hope for next year somewhere in her long email, and they couldn’t be happier.

