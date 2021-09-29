During the COVID-19 Bout, Khloe Kardashian said her hair’really fell out.’

Khloe Kardashian has revealed more information about her COVID-19 battle.

The 37-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star reconnected with her fans on Twitter Tuesday night in a Twitter Space chat, where she revealed one COVID-19 negative affect she had when she got the virus in March 2020.

People cited her as stating, “My hair really fell out with COVID.” “After that, it was a great battle for a while.”

The subject came up while Kardashian was speaking about Dose & Co, a New Zealand-based firm for whom she is a global spokesperson. Since recovering from her coronavirus infection, she claims the company’s collagen powder has “helped me so, so much” in encouraging hair growth.

“I do the powder because it’s what we’ve had for so long, and I take so many vitamins a day, it’s just so convenient for me,” Kardashian explained.

Kardashian also said that, unlike some COVID-19 patients, she did not lose her sense of taste or smell. “But I had everything else,” she said, “like whatever else you can imagine.”

According to a pre-print study, almost 33% of COVID-19 patients questioned by Indiana University suffered transient hair loss as a symptom. Hair loss is commonly caused by stress, and serious disorders such as COVID-19 can cause the body to become stressed.

The COVID-19 struggle between the Kardashians was first disclosed on their now-defunct reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

In a self-recorded video aired in October, she claimed, “Just found out that I do have corona.” “I’ve been in my room for a while. It will be alright, but it was a nightmare for a few days.”

At the time, Kim Kardashian said she and the rest of the family were worried, and their mother, Kris Jenner, said she’d been looking for a specialist who could help Khloe.

“We’re just waiting for Khloe’s test results to see if she has it or not,” Kim revealed. “I mean, just because she’s sick, my intuition tells me she does. And that makes me incredibly worried for her, because I can sense she’s starting to get terrified and nervous about it.”

Khloe’s symptoms included vomiting, coughing, shaking, hot and cold flashes, and a headache that wasn’t like her typical migraines, according to her.

“We’re all going to make it through. Khloe remarked at the time, “I’m praying that if we follow orders and listen, we’ll all be well.” “May God continue to bless us all.”

