During the closing coverage, the BBC makes a sly joke at ITV.

Ahead of the EURO 2020 final at Wembley, the BBC poked fun at ITV’s match coverage.

The BBC, according to an announcer announcing the station’s show, is “England’s lucky channel,” referring to the fact that the team has won more matches on the BBC than on ITV.

Fans were quick to pick up on the joke and rushed to Twitter, with one stating that the actual battle tonight is between the BBC and ITV, rather than England and Italy.

“Sly dig there by BBC stating it’s England’s fortunate channel,” @kingmichael 88 said.

“BBC dubbing themselves”England’s Lucky Channel“,” remarked @RevAMolsaid.

“England’s lucky channel,” observed @BlazingOptimist…

BBC One isn’t wasting any time!

“I appreciated the cheeky remark to BBC One being”England’s lucky channel,” said @the questmaster “!!

“’We are England’s lucky channel,’ said @birdy87. Not the BBC1 narrator making fun of the fact that England wins more matches on the BBC than on ITV! Forget about Italy versus England. The genuine rivalry is between the BBC and ITV.”

While many people found it amusing, others were irritated by the attention before it even began.

In a major first for the competition, both networks will show the match simultaneously, and after both broadcasts were originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., BBC will now get a 10-minute head start on its competitors.

At 6.20 p.m., Gary Lineker and his colleagues will be on air, while ITV’s final show will begin at 6.30 p.m., immediately following a screening of the classic film The Italian Job.

However, the fact that both teams are spending less than two hours to their preparations for a historic encounter for England has left many fans dissatisfied.

One fan tweeted former England striker Gary Lineker, saying, “Surely an event like this should have a lengthier build up.” For the FA Cup Final, you receive additional pre-game coverage.”

Another, as disappointed, said, “Gary, surely an event like this should have a lengthier build up.” For the FA Cup Final, there is greater pre-game coverage. I understand there are clashes in the men’s @Wimbledon final, but surely you can use the red button??”

