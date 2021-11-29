During Thanksgiving, tourists are ecstatic as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take selfies with him.

On Thanksgiving Day, a traveler was overjoyed when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson agreed to take photographs with him. Paul Barewijk, an Amsterdam-based music editor and reporter, was on holiday in Los Angeles when he ran into the celebrity couple and took advantage of the opportunity to take photos with them.

Barewijk claims he was sight-seeing around Beverly Hills’ homes and high-end shops when he ran across Kardashian and Davidson. He expressed his delight in an Instagram post about how happy he was when the reality celebrity and “Saturday Night Live” cast member agreed to take photos with him.

“OMG MAAK ME GEK!” he captioned one of his selfies with the couple. KIM KARDSAHIAN en PETE DAVIDSON ZIT NET NAAST TE ONTBIJTEN!” before adding “#onlyinamerica” and “#losangeles” as hashtags. “OMG, this is insane!” he writes in his caption. For breakfast, I’m right next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson!” Following the event, Barewijk spoke with ET about how he met Kardashian and Davidson and how the exhilarating encounter came to be. “I stopped my chat with my mother and walked towards Kim and Pete at the Beverly Hills Hotel because this was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he told the site.

“Then I took my phone and showed them the picture of me in front of the Skims pop up and said, ‘Sorry for bothering you guys, but Kim, I just went to your pop up and now you’re here!’ and then I asked for a photo,” he said, adding that both Kardashian and Davidson appeared to be in good spirits when he saw them.

“With just simple make-up on, she looked lovely and utterly fabulous.” “Pete was at ease,” he remembered. “They appeared to be dating in every way.” They were seated close to each other, smiling and appearing to be in a pleasant mood.” After the incident, Barewijk remembers how the two said their goodbyes. “As they walked out, they passed me and said, ‘Enjoy the rest of your trip!'” Kardashian and Davidson were last seen holding hands during a date in Santa Monica, California, about a week ago.