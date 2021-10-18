During survival week, David discovered Emmerdale’s big mistake.

As the opening of super soap week aired, Emmerdale fans were left perplexed.

Emmerdale inhabitants took part in a survival challenge that included a number of outdoor hurdles.

The day appears to be going well, with Billy and Ben cheering on the two teams as they complete their tasks.

White water rafting, abseiling, and hiking were among the activities available.

Fans, on the other hand, were perplexed as to how David was able to participate in the challenge.

David had lately been shot in a gun battle.

Meena also modified his medication during his rehabilitation, putting him in excruciating discomfort and unable to move.

“A few weeks ago David was battling for his life in the hospital after being shot now he’s suddenly an all singing, all sporty action man,” Michelle wrote on Twitter.

“I see David has recovered remarkably rapidly from his gunshot wound, especially since Meena messed with his medication,” Jamal said.

Kate expressed herself as follows: “Wait a minute, wasn’t that David guy shot last week? He’s now embarking on a journey into the unknown. Hotten General Hospital provides excellent medical care.” “I swear David was on the verge of death last week, and now he’s lining up to abseil,” another said. “David has made a quick recovery,” Itzo added, “he could barely walk last week.” “How has David gone from being in misery to being able to do an adventure weekend?” Loopy wondered.