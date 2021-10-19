During Super Soap Week, a Coronation Street star teases a show leave.

A Coronation Street actress has hinted that she may be leaving the program.

Jane Danson’s portrayal of Leanne Battersby has made her a fan favorite on the popular long-running soap opera.

However, the actress has hinted that her 24-year run on Wetherfield could be coming to an end during the dramatic Super Soap Week.

As Harvey Gaskell holds her captive at the restaurant, Leanne is set to be entangled in one of the week’s most dramatic dramas.

Will Mellor’s villain escapes from prison and returns to the Cobbles seeking vengeance after Leanne betrayed him.

Jane Danson has shocked Coronation Street viewers by responding to the official Twitter account with a cryptic post showing Harvey’s homecoming.

“Well, it’s been a fantastic 24 years…” wrote Jane.

The post stunned Coronation Street viewers, who hoped Leanne wouldn’t be one of the characters killed off during the soap’s “deadly” week.

“I sincerely hope you haven’t left Corrie,” Nicola added.

“What?!?! No!” Nina exclaimed.

Carly continued, ” “No way! If it happens, there will be a highly worded petition.” “Oh, Jane, don’t say that. I hope it doesn’t imply you’re leaving,” Elaine wrote. Others, on the other hand, believe Leanne was simply teasing fans and that she will not be leaving the program anytime soon.

Debby stated, “I mean, seriously! No way!! You’re teasing us. I really hope you are.” Linda had this to say: “You’re not going anywhere. @itvcorrie I know how much you enjoy it, so I don’t think you’re leaving anytime soon; here’s to another 24 years.” RKTovey (@RKTovey) added: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha On that street, Leanne will grow old.”