During Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday celebration, her hair catches fire.

Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday party was a raging success. At an outdoor party, the star of “The Simple Life” set her hair on fire while blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

Richie recorded the encounter and shared it on Instagram. She is seen sitting at a table in the video. A birthday cake with her childhood photo, a simple inscription that reads, “Happy Birthday Nicole,” and 10 little candles is placed in front of her.

Her blonde locks, which she’s wearing down, catch fire as she bends in to blow out the candles. Liat Baruch, a stylist, can then be seen reaching over to put out the fire on Richie’s left side of the head. The fire on her right side, though, continues to burn.

Thankfully, the actress was spared any burns, and she even managed to laugh about the whole ordeal. In fact, she captioned the video with a witty remark. “Well… so far 40 is _,” she wrote.

Joel Madden, Richie’s husband, also poked fun at his wife in the post, writing, “That’s hot.”

Meanwhile, Katherine Power, an American fashion entrepreneur, acknowledged her surprise, saying, “A moment I’ll never forget.”

Richie and Madden have been married for more than a decade and share two children, Harlow Winter Kate, 13, and Sparrow James Midnight, 11.

Richie talked about her experience as a mother during the pandemic in July.

“I’ve just learned to listen, to actually stop and listen. I’ve always emphasized the need of being outside and being in nature, but it became a serious necessity after everyone was engrossed in their laptops, Zoom job, and everything else. We had to make a concerted effort to get outside and connect with nature and the environment. In an interview with People, she said, “I think that is something we have to emphasize in our life.”

While Harlow and Sparrow had “totally different experiences” throughout the quarantine, the actress continued, “one through-line was — especially last school year — it was incredibly hard.”

“We were all in shock,” she added, “and everyone was trying to find out how to make it work.” “Everything happened at the same time, and I believe everyone was just trying to make it work, and then we had the summer to prepare for the new [school].” Brief News from Washington Newsday.