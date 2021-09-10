During New York Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner flaunts her bare baby bump in a chic ensemble.

Kylie Jenner is proudly flaunting her baby bulge.

According to E! News, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum was caught Thursday wearing a stunning maternity ensemble during her visit to the Revolve Gallery as part of New York Fashion Week. She disclosed her pregnancy earlier this week via a heartfelt video.

Jenner, 24, stood out in a bright orange trench coat, low-rise trousers, and a knotted top that showed off her burgeoning baby belly. A Louis Vuitton handbag, pointed yellow shoes, and gold jewelry completed the look for the beauty mogul.

“Kylie loves fashion and was extremely pleased to see fresh rising brands that she wouldn’t typically be able to view,” a source told the magazine, adding that the pregnant actress was in “really high spirits.”

Jenner met with Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, who congratulated her on her pregnancy, according to the source. “Kylie was kind, and she and Raissa had a little conversation about it,” the source added.

On Instagram, the “Life of Kylie” star also posted a photo of her dress. Jenner added in the post, “So excited to support my friends @revolve on their great New York Fashion Week presentation,” adding a red love emoji.

Jenner made her first public appearance since revealing her second pregnancy on Wednesday at the Soho restaurant Carbone, where she dined with pals.

She wore a skin-tight white mini dress and coat with silver sunglasses to show off her baby belly.

Jenner also documented her all-white ensemble on Instagram. She merely used an angel baby emoji in the caption and didn’t write anything else.

Jenner was spotted just one day after announcing that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

Jenner and the rapper were seen getting the pregnancy test results, celebrating the news with her mother Kris Jenner, and attending a doctor’s visit with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in a 90-second video she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Jenner had previously told E! News that she “always wanted to give Stormi a sibling” and that she and Scott were “on the same page” about having another child, according to a source close to her.

“Stormi is completely aware there is a baby coming and she is very excited,” the insider claimed of their eldest. It’s incredibly lovely that she’s continuously asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie’s stomach.”