During Monday’s hearing, a witness revealed that Josh Duggar first molested girls when he was 12 years old.

Josh Duggar admitted to abusing girls when he was 12 years old. During the three-hour hearing on Monday, a family friend of the Duggars testified that Josh initially made the shocking admission in 2002.

The hearing, which took place before of Josh’s trial on child pornography charges he was charged with two years ago, was to see if the judge would allow evidence indicating Josh had previously committed child molestation to be admitted into evidence. Josh confessed to fondling four younger girls starting at the age of 12 on March 30, 2003, according to the single witness.

Josh allegedly confessed during a meeting with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as two of their best friends, Jim and Bobye Holt, just a few weeks after his 15th birthday, according to the witness. In a 2005 conversation with the Holts, he made the same admission.

Josh’s lawyers contended in his defense that his acts two decades ago were not conclusive, and that the only major factual debate at the hearing was over the scope of his activities rather than whether any molestation had occurred. His lawyers also contended that none of his 2006 admissions regarding abusing minor girls could be considered relevant now.

“Let’s hold a trial about what happened in May of this year,” Atty. stated. To the judge, Justin Gelfand argued that the prosecution had “a lot of mountains to climb” in showing the admissibility of Josh’s prior conduct in order to condemn him. While the testimony on Monday was consistent with Josh’s previous admissions, Gelfand added that the prosecution was relying solely on the testimony of a single witness to prove that Josh had digitally penetrated one of the minor girls’ genitals.

When InTouch published a police report in 2006 concerning an investigation into whether Josh had molested five minor girls, including several of his sisters, the admission was made public for the first time. “As a young teenager, I acted inexcusably,” Josh admitted at the time, “for which I am exceedingly sorry and deeply regret.” He also said that he had previously asked for forgiveness from those who had harmed him and that he had already asked Christ to forgive him.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks is still hearing the case. In the midst of jury selection, the court demanded more briefings from both prosecution and the defense by Tuesday in the hopes of making a decision before the trial.