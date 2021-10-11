During Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue, she kept’making eyes at each other,’ according to reports.

According to reports, Kanye West was in the crowd when Kim Kardashian made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend.

Unnamed eyewitnesses said Page Six that as the 40-year-old reality star was delivering the opening monologue, she and West, 44, “continued waving and making eyes at each other.”

The Yeezy designer exited the audience immediately after the performance began, according to “SNL” insiders, shortly after his estranged wife triumphantly introduced herself as “Kim Kardashian West.”

According to insiders, Kardashian was also spotted kissing her friends in the audience, who included her best friend La La Anthony and her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

West got up and left backstage after the monologue, which he had previously seen during rehearsals, according to the outlet’s sources.

During her “SNL” monologue, Kardashian alluded to her divorce from West. She called him “the greatest rapper of all time,” as well as “the wealthiest Black man in America” and “a talented, bonafide genius who gave me four amazing children.” “So you have to know when I divorced him, it boiled down to one thing — his personality,” Kardashian continued. “I know it sounds cruel, but people often tell me that comedy is born from truth. And if there’s one thing I’m constantly aiming for, it’s authenticity.” Kardashian made fun of her sisters, mother, Gamble, and herself in addition to West. She even mentioned O.J. Simpson’s closeness with her late father.

West, who has never hosted “SNL” but has appeared on it seven times, has been helping his ex prepare for her appearance, according to sources.

“Kim is a little apprehensive about hosting ‘SNL.’ It’s a daunting task, but she’s determined to succeed “According to one insider, “Kanye is quietly giving her advice on her performance, opening monologue, and even her show’s outfits.” E! News stated that Kardashian and West were caught leaving a New York City hotel together on Saturday morning, just hours before she hit the stage at “SNL.”

The rapper arrived at the hotel earlier that morning, according to an eyewitness, and he and Kardashian traveled to NBC Studios together. He is said to have gone back to the hotel without her.

After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, but the two have remained amicable and supportive of one another as they co-parent their four children.