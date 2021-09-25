During his trip to New York City, Prince Harry’s laptop case features an adorable tribute to his son Archie.

The contents of Prince Harry’s laptop case have revealed what his son Archie refers to him as.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in New York City earlier this week in preparation for their Saturday engagement at Global Citizen Live in Central Park.

Prince Harry was pictured carrying a laptop case with the words “Archie’s Papa” inscribed in gold while visiting the United Nations building as he and Markle began their journey to New York on Thursday, according to People.

Prince Harry wore the monogrammed carryall with a dark gray suit and blue tie for the event. According to Page Six, his wife wore a black turtleneck midi dress and a Max Mara camel coat, and carried a $2,980 beige Valextra “Iside” bag.

Archie, 2, and their 3-month-old daughter Lilibet stayed in California for their parents’ vacation to New York, marking the couple’s first outing together since their second child was born on June 4. It was also their first trip to the state together.

Prince Harry previously disclosed that Archie refers to him as “papa” in the AppleTV+ docuseries “The Me You Can’t See.” It was one of Archie’s first words, along with “mama” and “grandma,” the latter a reference to Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother.

“I saw a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first phrases he uttered — after ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ and ‘grandma,’ it was ‘grandma.’ “Grandma Diana,” remarked Prince Harry. “It’s the loveliest thing, but it makes me extremely sad because she should be here,” she says.

Their son has a number of nicknames, according to the couple. Archie is also known as Prince Harry’s “little man.” During the couple’s fall 2019 visit of Africa, Markle, on the other hand, referred to her son as “Bubba.”

During their journey to New York City, Prince Harry and Markle also paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales by staying at The Carlyle Hotel, which was Princess Diana’s favorite luxury hotel in the city.

According to Global Citizen, Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this week that they would be attending Saturday’s Global Citizen Live in New York “to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the quest of global vaccination equality to stop the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

The G7 and European Union will be urged to work together to distribute at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination doses to those in need at the event.

At the event, Prince Harry also made an appearance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.