During his Minnesota concert, Harry Styles answers a fan’s dating question and offers sound advice.

During his recently finished Minnesota concert, Harry Styles answered a fan’s dating-related query by holding a signboard, and his reply, which included some intelligent advise, drove the audience into a frenzy.

As shown in the now-viral video captured at the event, the question on the fan’s signboard read, “Shall I text him?” To the amazement of the fan, the 27-year-old singer said, “In my perspective, if you should, this isn’t even a question.”

“Should I send him a text message?” Is it possible to text him too soon? We’re thinking about double messaging, which is a big risk because now that he’s thumbed it, he’s officially the last one to do something, but it still feels like a double text if I text him again.’ The styles were then explained. “In my perspective, if there are any games, they should be trashed, trashed, trashed.”

The audience applauded and cheered for Styles as soon as he finished his remarks.

Furthermore, the last half of his speech, “Trash, rubbish, trash,” rapidly became a trending topic on social media, indicating that it was well received by his admirers. Many of the singer’s fans couldn’t stop gushing about him and excitedly offered their thoughts on his relationship advise.

“Harry providing love n relationship advice and calling a man trash I LOVE L O V E to see it omg,” a fan commented on Twitter Wednesday after sharing the viral video.

Another admirer recalls Styles giving relationship advise in 2014, and compared it to the advice he delivered at his most recent event. “2014: ‘Select a supportive partner.’ ‘If there are any games in 2021, TRASH TRASH TRASH,’ the fan added.

Meanwhile, a netizen who claimed to be “sobbing over guys” on that particular day complimented Harry for his counsel, adding, “cant believe I was crying over men today and harry styles said TRASH TRASH TRASH like sir I really needed that.”

“We need an audio loop of Harry saying ‘trash trash garbage trash trash’ for all those moments,” a fan suggested. you’re aware.”

Styles is presently on his “Love on Tour,” which began on September 4 and will run until November 20. He will appear in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is set to hit theaters on September 23, 2022.