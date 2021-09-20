During his 2021 Emmys speech, Jason Sudeikis jokes about Lorne Michaels taking a “dump.”

When Jason Sudeikis accepted his first Emmy trophy on Sunday, he made fun of Lorne Michaels, the creator of “Saturday Night Live” and his former boss.

During the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Sudeikis won best actor in a comedy series for his role as the titular coach on Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” William H. Macy (“Shameless”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) were among the nominees.

Sudeikis praised his family and made a funny reference to Michaels in his acceptance speech.

“I appreciate it very lot. So…heck of a year,” he said, according to E! News. “I would say this performance is about family, mentors and teachers, and teammates, and I wouldn’t be here if those three things weren’t present in my life.”

Dan and Kathy Sudeikis, as well as his sisters Kristin and Lindsay, were referenced by Sudeikis. He also thanked his “sisters who have been selected outside of biology, like Rachel,” as well as his two children, Otis and Daisy, with ex-partner Olivia Wilde.

“I want to thank mentors and professors – people like Mick Napier, people at Second City. “I’d like to thank everyone at ‘SNL,’” he continued. “I’d like to express my gratitude to Lorne, who is currently taking a poo. Perfect. He’s going to view it when he gets home. At home, he enjoys watching the Emmys. It’s all right, it’s all right. The key question is which house to buy.”

“I’m just as good as you make me look,” the former “SNL” star continued, thanking everyone involved in the making of “Ted Lasso.” So it means the world to me to be up here as a reflection of what you offer to me, and we both reflect back on each other.”

Michaels praised Sudeikis in the Emmys press conference and foreshadowed the actor’s return to “SNL.”

He said, “I was very pleased for Jason.” “He’ll be back on ‘SNL’ very soon.” That makes me really happy.”

Sudeikis’ co-star Hannah Waddingham also won an Emmy on Sunday night for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. She praised Sudeikis for altering her life as she won the medal.

“With this, Jason, you’ve altered my life, and more importantly, the life of my baby girl. People quoted the 47-year-old actress as responding, “Honestly, I’m very privileged to work with you.”

Brett Goldstein, their co-star, was also nominated for best supporting actor in a film. Brief News from Washington Newsday.