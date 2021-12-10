During her weight-loss journey, Jazz Jennings refers to her siblings as her “greatest supporters.”

In a touching statement on social media this week, Jazz Jennings paid tribute to her brothers.

The 21-year-old star of “I Am Jazz” took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank her “biggest supporters” in her weight-loss and health-recovery quest. Jazz posted a photo of herself, her twin brothers Sander and Griffen Jennings, 23, and older sister Ari Jennings posing for the camera after a game of pickleball.

“My siblings are my closest companions and most ardent supporters. “They are always there to boost me, even if I struggle in many ways,” Jazz wrote in the caption.

“I have so much love for the three of them, and I’m eternally grateful for everything they’ve done to help me live my truth,” she concluded. Without each of you, I wouldn’t be the Jazz I am today.” In the comments area, Jazz’s siblings also thanked her for her thoughtful gesture. Sander commented that he “will never stop believing” in his sister, while Griffen expressed his admiration for the trans activist by saying that he is “always very proud” of her. In the meantime, their oldest sibling reassured Jazz that she is “always here” for her.

Fans were overjoyed to observe the siblings’ devotion for one another. Many people were also pleased to hear that Jazz’s brothers and sister were assisting her with her 100-pound weight gain, which has been the center of their family’s reality program so far this season.

One person remarked, “You’re really lucky to have such a lovely and supportive family.”

Another person said, “I’m very proud of you and your Jennings Squad, and I love love love all four of you.”

“You are so fortunate to have such wonderful siblings who are supportive of your weight-loss efforts,” a third added.

Jazz had paid respect to their father Greg Jennings, who turned 54 on Tuesday, the day before. The reality star posted a few photos of herself and her father smiling at the camera, along with a nice message for her father.

“Wishing this great man a happy birthday. “There aren’t many fathers out there who would allow their child to transition in a time when transgender youth were nearly unheard of,” she wrote, before praising her father for giving her a voice and allowing her to be herself.

Season 7 of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.