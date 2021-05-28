During her iHeartRadio Music Awards performance, did Taylor Swift tease her next re-recorded album?

Taylor Swift has once again piqued the interest of her ever-vigilant admirers with a simple statement. Her participation at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021 sparked speculation about the release of her next re-recorded album, which might happen at any time. Find out what Swifties discovered.

Taylor Swift’s first six albums are being re-recorded.

Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, released her first six albums. She signed with Republic Records after Reputation, as well as a songwriting deal with Universal Music Group. She owns all three of her most recent albums, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore.

For albums one through six, however, this is not the case. Swift’s battle to reclaim custody of her master recordings with music manager Scooter Braun and former label owner Scott Borchetta was unsuccessful. Instead, she’s re-recording her albums, allowing her complete control over the material.

Was Swift present at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021?

Fans thought Swift would return to giving in-person award show speeches after her appearance (live and in-person) at the 2021 BRIT Awards. She did not, however, attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021. When she won the prize for Best Pop Album for Folklore, however, she gave a pre-recorded speech.

Swift began her remarks by saying, “Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am incredibly proud of.” “Folklore was an album that I started writing at the very beginning of the pandemic. I simply feel like it became a type of emotional life raft into which I could dump all of my emotions.”

Fans concocted a theory based on her history.

