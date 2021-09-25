During her first public appearance after their divorce, John Mulaney’s ex-wife stuns in a wedding gown.

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex, was spotted wearing a bridal gown in her first public appearance after their split.

The 36-year-old artist was photographed by photographers in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday. According to Page Six, Tendler was caught sporting her mother’s wedding gown from 1978 at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles at the Barker Hangar.

Tendler was seen smiling at the camera in one of the photographs obtained by the site while standing at the event venue’s entrance.

Her long, dark brown hair was groomed in a semi-pulled back appearance with the remainder of her locks dangling on her shoulders by the comedian’s ex. She accessorized with a gold necklace and wore her white dress with a brown Gucci belt.

When greeting guests inside the venue, the multidisciplinary artist, who works in photography, textiles, drawing, and painting, among other mediums, wore a face mask for safety, as shown in the other photos.

Tendler relocated to Los Angeles earlier this month following her divorce from the 39-year-old stand-up comedian, and she has been exhibiting her work in the area since.

Mulaney’s current girlfriend, Olivia Munn, 41, revealed her pregnancy with the comedian to People the day before the artist was spotted.

“I’ve been getting enough of rest and consuming nutritious things. And I’ve been getting some wonderful tips from my friends. When asked how she’s adjusting to her pregnancy, the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress said, “That’s been keeping me sane.”

“It can be challenging because your body is changing and you feel like you’re looking different or gaining weight in different areas. The image that is consistently projected is usually quite relaxed and trendy. “It’s been a lot of baggy sweatpants for me,” she continued.

The actress from “Babymakers” made waves last week when she boldly flaunted her baby bump on social media for the first time since Mulaney announced she’s expecting their first child earlier this month.

Many fans congratulated her on her new role, with others stating they couldn’t wait to see the “little version” of Munn.

After six years of marriage, Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler in July. There were speculations that Mulaney's romance with Munn and his marriage to Tendler overlapped, but Mulaney refuted it in an interview with Seth Meyers.