During her art exhibit tour with her family, Britney Spears appeared to be ‘happy and carefree.’

Britney Spears has been making the most of her life since she was released from her conservatorship in 2008. The 40-year-old pop queen was recently spotted in Los Angeles with her two sons and fiancé Sam Asghari, 27. Spears “seemed so happy and carefree,” an insider told Page Six exclusively. Spears stepped out in L.A. with three of her favorite men to experience the immersive Flutter art show.

Chris Dowson, the founder of Flutter, gave the guests a personal tour of the activation. He told the magazine exclusively that she “really connected with Flutter,” which “is all about keeping things positive and supports mental wellness, independence, and creativity,” as he put it. “Britney was in a really playful and light-hearted mood throughout the stay,” Dowson added, “was an excellent mom and highly active with her kids, and enjoyed the bonding time with Sam and the whole family.” The “Oops I Did It Again” singer even gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her upcoming tour. She captioned the video, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun.”

“Owww my heart melted a little,” one follower wrote on her video, which left her followers crying happy tears.

“Finally she gets to spend time with her kids,” another commenter said.

Spears and her children are seen roaming around the exhibit with glow-in-the-dark body paint on.

Spears’ fiancé can also be seen having a good time with his future stepsons Sean and Jayden, whom he swings individually.

Spears stated in the video, “This is extremely well thought out, it’s very artistic,” before asking her sons if an installation with a jungle-themed mural looked like their bedrooms at Federline’s house.

Spears’ two sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, are mostly raised by their father. Apart from co-parenting, she doesn’t have any other interaction with Federline.

However, after Britney gave a rare testimony at her hearing in June, Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, issued a statement in her support, saying that Federline was “very supportive of Britney.” “”The best thing for their kids would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” he says, adding, “The best thing for them would be for their mom to be healthy and happy.” And if one of those things isn’t true, it’s not the best environment in which to exercise custody.”