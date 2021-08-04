During an Italy vacation, Katy Perry grabs Orlando Bloom’s booty while kissing on a yacht. [Photos]

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in Capri, Italy, for some quality time. The couple was caught getting intimate on a yacht on Tuesday.

They were caught on camera making out on the stairwell of their yacht off the coast of Capri, Italy, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Bloom wore a red trunk while the 36-year-old singer sported a brown one-piece swimsuit.

On Tuesday, one of the couple’s followers rushed to Twitter to share a sweet moment between them. Perry can be seen kissing Bloom and grasping his bottom in the first snap.

Bloom kisses Perry’s neck in the second snap, keeping each other tight while she looks away. The couple merely kisses each other in the other two images.

“Katy and Orlando will always be my #1 couple,” another admirer wrote on Twitter after sharing more photos of the duo.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been photographed together in a romantic setting. Perry tweeted photographs from her Turkey holiday with Bloom in April. The duo can be seen kissing and posing for the camera in these images taken at a five-star hotel.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 and were engaged in February of this year. While the couple has yet to tie the knot, there are suspicions that they did so in March when Perry was photographed wearing a wedding band on her ring finger.

Daisy Dove, the couple’s infant girl, was born last year. Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, an Australian model, from 2010 to 2013. Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand until 2012, when they divorced.

Last month, the pair was featured in a short video called “Transmissions from the Future.” On May 14, Perry also released her new music video, “Electric.” Carlos López Estrada directed the film.

Bloom will next be seen in John Ridley’s sci-fi film “Needle in a Timestack,” which he wrote and directed.