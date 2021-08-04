During an interview, Jason Momoa expresses his displeasure with a “icky” “Game of Thrones” question: “I Was Bummed.”

Jason Momoa made no attempt to hide his anger after being asked a “icky” question.

In an interview published Friday, Momoa spoke with David Marchese of The New York Times. However, when asked about the notorious “Game of Thrones” sequence in which his character, vicious warlord Khal Drogo, sexually abuses Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, and whether the actor had any regrets about shooting the scene, he appeared to shut down.

Momoa answered, “Well, it was important to reflect Drogo and his manner.” “You’re portraying someone akin to Genghis Khan. It was an extremely difficult task to do. But it was my job, and it’s not a good thing to play, and that’s what that character was.”

“It is not my responsibility to go, ‘Would I not do it?’” he continued. ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ is a question I’ve never been asked. Let’s put it this way: I’ve already completed the task. I’m not going to do that again.”

Momoa’s responses to enquiries regarding other projects grew shorter after that. But, as the interview came to a close, Momoa expressed his true feelings about the question about the “Game of Thrones” sequence from the show’s April 2011 premiere episode.

It “left a horrible feeling in my stomach,” according to the “Aquaman” star.

“When you said ‘Game of Thrones,’ you mentioned things like what’s going on with my role and if I’d do it again. When you asked me that, I was disappointed,” Momoa replied. “It simply feels terrible putting the burden of removal on my shoulders. As if a performer had the option of doing so.”

Actors, according to Momoa, are “not actually allowed to do anything.”

“You don’t get to walk in and say, ‘I’m not going to do that because it’s not kosher right now and not right in the political context,’ because there are producers, writers, and directors. That is never the case. As a result, it’s an unappealing question. He continued, “I just wanted you to know that.”

“Yeah, well, thanks again,” the reporter simply answered.

Even though his character, Khal Drogo, only lasted one season before dying, Momoa’s performance was widely praised and widely regarded as his breakout role.

Meanwhile, Clarke, who was 23 when she started filming the HBO series, previously praised Momoa with assisting her in surviving the first season of “Game of Thrones.”

“He looked after me in a hostile situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.