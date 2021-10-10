During an Instagram Live, Adele teased a snippet of her new song “Easy On Me”: Listen.

During her first-ever Instagram Live Saturday, Adele gave fans a sneak glimpse at her first new song in six years.

The “Hello” hitmaker, 33, shocked her fans by playing a preview of her tune “Easy on Me,” from her upcoming fourth studio album, near the end of her live video chat. According to People, she also stated that she “could get in trouble for it.”

Before she begins singing, the music begins with a brief piano solo “There’s no gold in this river where I’ve been washing my hands for what seems like an eternity. I know there’s hope in these waters, but I’m drowning in stillness and can’t bring myself to swim. Please, baby, let me in.” The preview was obtained by fans, who published it on social media. Listen to Adele’s “Easy on Me” sample below.

Adele announced on social media earlier this month that she would be releasing her first new song in six years on October 15. On Twitter, she released a teaser, although it was far shorter than the clip she played on her Instagram Live.

One fan asked Adele what her new album would be about during her Instagram Live Q&A. The singer said, “Divorce, sweetheart, divorce.”

Simon Konecki was Adele’s first husband. Their divorce was finalized in March, over two years after they first split up.

“It’s safe to say that writing my music has been quite therapeutic,” the British pop artist told fans.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele discussed her divorce from Konecki. She stated that she was simply “unhappy” in her marriage, despite the fact that “none of us done anything wrong.” “We didn’t injure each other or do anything like that. All I wanted was for my son to see me truly love and be loved. To me, it’s quite crucial “Adele, who was featured on the American and British editions of the magazine’s November 2021 covers, remarked

According to British Vogue, the singer further stated, “It was no longer appropriate for me. I didn’t want to end up like so many of my friends. It wasn’t exactly unpleasant, but I would have been if I hadn’t prioritized myself. But, no, nothing awful happened or anything of the sort.” Adele and Konecki have an 8-year-old son Angelo, whom they married in 2017 after dating for five years. Since her divorce, the pop artist claims she has been on a quest to find her “real happiness.”

