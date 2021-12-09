During a Windsor meeting, Queen Elizabeth reveals an unseen photo of her great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

An lovely photograph of Queen Elizabeth II with her great-grandchildren is among the images on her desk.

Her Majesty was beaming as she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with a special award on Wednesday. In a small ceremony at Windsor Castle, Her Majesty presented Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. The ceremony was also attended by Judith Weir, Master of the Queen’s Music.

In one of the images from the event, eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts noticed a remarkable image on the queen’s desk. The Queen was photographed holding a very young Princess Charlotte on her lap in a never-before-seen photograph. More of their great-grandchildren appear in the photo, including Prince George, Peter Phillips’ daughters Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia, according to People.

The photo was possibly taken around the end of 2016, according to the outlet. Princess Charlotte was only 18 months old at the time. The other royal children ranged in age from 2 to 6. There were far too many children in the frame, but Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh kept things under check.

Another image was more familiar; it was a group photograph taken in 2018 when Prince Louis was still a baby. In April, just five days after Prince Philip’s death, the royals posted the identical photo.

When given the opportunity, royal enthusiasts couldn’t help but notice the pictures on the Queen’s table or desk. The “turning point” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family, according to Christopher Andersen, New York Times best-selling author of “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” was allegedly related to the Queen and the photos on her desk.

According to the author, the Queen decided to remove Prince Harry and Markle’s family photo from her desk before the 2019 Christmas show. “We won’t need that one,” Her Majesty allegedly stated, pointing to their photograph. Andersen told Us Weekly, “I believe that was one of the things that pushed them to publish the declaration that they were stepping back from royal [life]for a] full-time real life.”

Photographs of the Queen’s father, King George VI, her husband, Prince Philip, heir presumptive Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, and a portrait of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were shown during the program. Prince. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.