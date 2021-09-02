During a virtual appearance at the British GQ Men Of The Year Awards, Prince Harry wears a tuxedo.

During his virtual appearance at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards, Prince Harry looked dashing in his tuxedo.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, made an unexpected appearance at the event on Wednesday in London. The Oxford scientists who developed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr. Catherine Green, and the entire Oxford team — received the GQ Heroes of the Year award from Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s husband wore a tuxedo made of black velvet. The royal prince broadcasted live from his California mansion.

According to People, Harry remarked in his address, “I’m incredibly honored to be introducing our last winners, who you’ll immediately recognize for their significant contribution to the fight against COVID-19.” “Their groundbreaking Oxford Vaccination research has given the world one of our most powerful instruments for attaining vaccine equity.”

“Until every community has access to the vaccine, and until every group has access to reliable vaccine information, we are all at risk. That’s a typical theme my wife and I have heard at meetings with vaccine specialists, corporate executives, community activists, and world leaders,” he added.

The duke also addressed the vaccine’s considerable skepticism. He attributed it to “mass-scale misinformation across news media and social media” marketing lies and anxieties that led to vaccine apprehension, division, and distrust.

“If we are to fight COVID-19 and the rise of new versions, we must dismantle this system,” he continued. “The Oxford team has performed admirably. They are true heroes who have provided us with a tool to combat this sickness. They are the pride of our country, and we owe them a duty of gratitude for their service.”

Meanwhile, the public’s reaction to Prince Harry’s attendance at the event was varied. One person joked that GQ should have invited Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, or Prince William instead of the Duke of Sussex. The organizers, however, chose to invite Prince Harry, who lives on a different continent and in a different time zone.

Another user commented that she was “laughing so hard” because the Sussex Squad referred to Prince Harry’s attendance as “work,” whereas Prince William visited multiple companies and spoke on behalf of millions of employees to support each Earthshot winner.

Meanwhile, other people were ecstatic that he was able to attend the occasion. One person said, “Our Prince of Hearts.” “Harry is looking good,” said another, complimenting his appearance.