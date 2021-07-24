During a vacation in France, Alex Rodriguez was spotted on a yacht with bikini-clad women.

On his birthday tour, Alex Rodriguez is having a fun.

Rodriguez set sail on a European yacht excursion earlier this week to celebrate his upcoming 46th birthday. In new images obtained by Page Six, the former MLB player can be seen soaking in the sun and enjoying the ocean with numerous bikini-clad women off the coast of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera on Friday.

Throughout the day, Rodriguez was caught sliding down an inflatable waterslide off the yacht, creating a big splash each time he hit the water. By going shirtless, the former Yankees player flaunted his toned physique.

He was observed conversing with one of the women on board the luxury floater while she took a nice shower in the outdoor shower at one point.

This comes only a day after he was spotted having lunch with friends and family at the Splendido Mare hotel cafe DaV Mare on Thursday in Portofino, Italy, Page Six previously reported, citing unnamed sources. After that, the group boarded a luxury yacht for a trip to Saint-Tropez.

Rodriguez’s nephew Nick Silva, who works for his company A-Rod Corp, posted a photo of the family’s vacation to Instagram Stories. Rodriguez can be seen seated in a chair behind Silva, with another friend.

“Euro vacation 2k21!” exclaims the narrator. In the caption, Silva wrote:

Rodriguez and his buddies are expected to travel to Monte Carlo and Ibiza in the coming weeks, according to Page Six sources. He is also celebrating becoming one of the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in addition to his birthday, which is on Tuesday.

However, one unidentified source informed the magazine that the journey isn’t entirely enjoyable. Rodriguez was “in Europe for some business meetings” before meeting up with his friends and family for the yacht vacation, according to the source.

Rodriguez rented a $5 million property in the Hamptons about a mile from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s $10 million estate before to his trip to Europe, Page Six previously reported.

He was seen dining at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor with employees from his company, A-Rod Corp. The appearance of a brunette woman during the meal generated romance speculations as well.

“Alex had a long meal with two women on Friday, as well as his nephew Nick Silva. “A extremely stunning brunette at his table turned some heads at the full restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend,” according to an unnamed witness.

The woman, however, was identified as Liz Cohen, a business development manager, by other insiders. Brief News from Washington Newsday.