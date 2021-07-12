During a UFC fight, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make out.

During a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian and her beau, Travis Barker, engaged in some PDA despite the roar of the crowd.

UFC Europe caught the brief make-out session on live video and included it in a tweet alongside other celebs who attended the game.

UFC Europe tweeted the video on July 11 and it has received at least 571 retweets and 530 likes since then.

Kourtney, 42, and Blink-182 drummer Barker, 45, were spotted getting cozy for the camera during the UFC 264 bout in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The couple peered into each other’s eyes and began making out as the camera panned to them.

This is the second time the celebrity couple has been seen in a UFC fight, according to Eonline. They were last seen in a UFC 260 bout in March, where they shared lollipops.

The couple has been dating for seven months, according to reports.

The Kardashian sister shared her outfit for the night-out event on Instagram, adding a simple game die emoji as a comment.

In her Instagram image, the Poosh entrepreneur wore a black one-sleeve blouse with black leather pants and stood in a hotel room with her tongue twisted out.

Barker appeared with Kourtney in a black leather jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, red checkered leggings, and a black beanie on his head in another Instagram image.

Barker was also seen sporting a metallic skull necklace on a UFC Europe Twitter post.

“What happens in Vegas,” Kourtney captioned her shot.

The first shot received 2.5 million likes, while the second received 1.2 million likes from the couple’s admirers.

Khloe Kardashian added four cheerful emojis to the second photo, and her emoticons garnered 1,891 likes.

Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, and former President Donald Trump were among the celebs who attended the star-studded event, which garnered a mix of applause and boos, according to People.

According to the magazine, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor was transported to the hospital after suffering a leg injury in the first round against opponent Dustin Poirier.

Jared Leto, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney’s friend and Tiktok star, Addison Rae, were among the other celebrities that attended the game, according to Eonline.

Kourtney and Traver acknowledged their relationship in January, according to a source, but the couple just made it Instagram official during Valentine’s Day weekend.