During a tropical getaway, Vanessa Hudgens kisses Beau Cole Tucker [Photos].

Vanessa Hudgens shared photos from her tropical holiday in Antigua with boyfriend Cole Tucker, and they’re just stunning.

The “High School Musical” alum shared photographs from her vacation at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa on Instagram on Tuesday. In one photo, the actress is seen wearing a white midriff-baring two-piece ruched midi dress with tan platform heels and her hair pulled back into a tidy bun.

Hudgens’ 32-year-old beau, Baseball player Tucker, made an appearance in another photo, where the two can be seen having a passionate kiss while Hudgens stands on a rock to reach her 1.91-meter-tall boyfriend.

Hudgens wrote the photographs, “Just magic,” to which the 25-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop replied in the comments, “Lil shorty .”

Hudgens flaunted her curves in a two-piece bikini and shades in yet another Instagram image. She posed on a deck with a flower in her hair, looking like a classic beach babe.

Tucker joined her in the second photo, which shows the two seated on the deck with their backs to the camera, looking out at the water.

The “Princess Switch” actress captioned the photos, “Vacation mode @hodgesbay antigua.”

Hudgens and Tucker initially ignited dating speculations when they were seen holding hands and hugging one other during an excursion in Los Angeles in November 2020. Months later, on Valentine’s Day, they made their Instagram debut with a lovely photo of the pair kissing with the comment “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Tucker confirmed the news during a spring training interview later in February “I’ve got a girlfriend, and she’s really nice. She’s incredible. I adore her, but I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] or Ke’Bryan [Hayes], who have their wives or girlfriends come down.” Hudgens highlighted why she thinks Tucker is the perfect guy for her in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April.

“He’s absolutely ideal for me,” she explained.

“I am [content]. I truly am, “she went on. “It’s also critical, in my opinion, to be grateful for whatever you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and it seems to be causing even more magic to happen.”