During a trip to New York City, Meghan Markle gives an update on her daughter Lili.

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s journey to New York City, she delivered a brief but sweet update on her daughter, Lili.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to New York City last week to attend the Global Citizen Live festival. Prior to the event, they had made various commitments.

During the royal couple’s visit to One World Trade Center, someone asked Meghan Markle, “Meghan, how’s Lilibet?” The duchess responded to the question with a simple but charming statement.

Markle was cited in Cosmopolitan as stating, “She’s lovely.”

On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child. They have not, however, revealed an official portrait of their second child.

When the duchess posted a video for her 40th birthday, a picture of Lilibet, her 3-month-old baby girl, featured briefly in the film, giving fans a glimpse of her. One enormous shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn, Archie, was shown in the film. Three framed, smaller black-and-white photographs stood in front of it. A snapshot of Prince Harry softly kissing baby Lili was in the center. The duchess was also seen snuggling next to Archie in another photo. The last image I took was of my family.

The royal family has yet to meet Lili. Prince Charles wants to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, according to royal expert and founder of “True Royal TV” Nick Bullen.

Bullen told Us Weekly, “I think Prince Charles truly wants to see his granddaughter.” “Prince Charles is heartbroken over all that has happened. As a result, the family will wish to meet.”

It’s unclear when the royal family will get to see Lili. Prince Harry and Markle were rumored to be considering taking their children to the United Kingdom for her Christening or to spend the holidays there. Royal analyst Robert Jobson, author of “Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh,” is skeptical that Markle will ever return to the United Kingdom.

Jobson told Us Weekly, “I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again,” adding, “She’s not popular [now]now.”

Next year, Queen Elizabeth II will remember her seven decades of service to the Commonwealth by marking her Platinum Jubilee. Jobson speculated that Prince Harry might attend, but he was unsure about Markle’s appearance.

“We’ll just have to wait and see….” He stated, “I’m sure Harry hopes he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee].”

Prince Harry has already visited his homeland twice since leaving the EU without a deal.