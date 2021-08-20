During a trip to Italy with her children, Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams share a kiss.

Madonna was photographed in Italy on Tuesday with her boyfriend and children.

The “Material Girl” singer, her beau Ahlamalik Williams, 27, and her children continued to celebrate her 63rd birthday by strolling through the southern city of Lecce, which is known for its architecture and is nicknamed “The Florence of the South,” according to Page Six.

Madonna and her considerably younger partner were seen holding hands as they took in the sights in images obtained by the site. The pair also took a break for a kiss now and again.

Madonna donned a cream dress with a white scarf, white and red striped socks, and black boots to the event. Dark sunglasses and a straw hat completed her ensemble.

Williams, on the other hand, wore a blue patterned top and black shorts. He also sported black sunglasses and a plethora of necklaces and bracelets. He wasn’t wearing a hat, but he was observed with one in his hand.

Madonna was also seen having lunch with her children, including daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, son Rocco Ritchie, 21, and twins Stella and Estere, both eight years old. Madonna also has a 15-year-old son David and a 15-year-old daughter Mercy, according to the publication.

Madonna has been using Instagram to share photographs and videos from her birthday trip. She shared a photo of herself wearing an ornate handcrafted headpiece by Rinaldy Yunardi during her birthday dinner with Williams, her family, and friends on Monday.

In the caption, she writes, “Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire.”

The accessory seems to be loved by the music legend’s fans just as much as she did.

Asia Argento remarked, “The moon, Artemis, the Great Goddess.”

One person exclaimed, “DEUSA DA TERRA,” which translates to “Earth goddess” in English.

Yunardi told Page Six that the three-pound headgear took three weeks to create and has “a couple hundred” Swarovski crystals.

The milliner and accessories designer from Indonesia informed the site that the design was influenced by Madonna’s personality. “The halo surrounding her head was utilized to symbolise brilliance because she has always been a risk-taker and innovator.”

“I felt ecstatic watching her wear it at her birthday party,” he continued. I’m a great supporter.”

Madonna and Williams, on the other hand, have been dating for almost two years. She was photographed cuddling up to the dancer on a hotel balcony in December 2019, according to Page Six.