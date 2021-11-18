During a surprise appearance on ‘Ellen,’ Meghan Markle announces Baby Lili’s New Milestone.

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show to discuss her daughter’s latest achievement.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, will appear on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Markle shared an update on her youngest child, Lili, who was born on June 4, in the advertisement ahead of the show’s premiere.

“Lili is teething right now,” DeGeneres explains. “Anything to relieve that?” Markle says in the tape, her hands up by her lips. “Anything with tequila,” the talk show host offers.

With a smile, Markle says, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.”

DeGeneres retorts, “That’s why I don’t have kids.”

Markle also mentioned her previous automobile in the trailer. The duchess said that she was unable to enter the automobile through the door. As a result, she had to enter through the trunk. The duchess giggled as she recalled the day she had to pretend to be hunting for something in the back of her car so no one would spot her getting in.

The internet reacted negatively to the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. While some were pleased to see her on the show, others were not.

Fans were ecstatic to see Markle guesting because they hadn’t seen her in such a light-hearted setting in years. Many of them also expressed their affection for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

“I’m looking forward to it. Meghan, I adore you “One supporter made a remark.

Another supporter remarked, “Meghan is so BEAUTIFUL.”

A third person added, “I love you, Meghan [red heart emoji]my Queen.”

Meanwhile, Markle’s detractors were displeased with her appearance on a television show. Her TV appearance does not correspond with her and Prince Harry’s desire to be private individuals, according to them.

“Such an egotistical abomination. With her frequent RBF and her appearance as if she’s scheming her next scam, she shows no humility at all. A dreadful individual. Please assist us everyone! Ahhh!” one written

“I’m looking forward to it! Just two super-famous women chatting, “a third netizen chimed in. “Abusing employees, refusing to speak to subordinates, being vegan, and the always delightful sport of humiliating subordinates should be quite something!! It’s time to bring out the lie detector.” A third person ridiculed Markle for wanting a private life but instead creating a media circus by coming to a country with a lot of paparazzi and tabloids and giving interviews with her wealthy pals to reveal her private life with millions of people.

For years, Markle and DeGeneres have been close friends. DeGeneres with her wife, Portia, in 2019. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.