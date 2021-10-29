During a ‘SNL’ sketch, Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Jason Sudeikis’ impressions of her.

Ellen DeGeneres has responded to actor Jason Sudeikis’ “Saturday Night Live” spoof. The act, dubbed “Mellen,” was based on the host’s original program.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” DeGeneres described the sketch as “hilarious,” adding that she loved watching it with her wife Portia de Rossi while “trying to get rid of this wine that was caught in a bottle.”

The 63-year-old anchor stated that she would watch that show in which Sudeikis portrayed a hyper-masculine version of herself.

DeGeneres said, “That’s a program I’d watch.” “That’s something I think we should do. We should do a show like that after we finish this season. It was fantastic. That means a lot to me.” She also showed a video of herself impersonated by actress Kate McKinnon in the past.

DeGeneres added near the end of the video, “We should do this show when you’re done with Ted Lasso, Jason. If you’re a studio executive, you’ve heard the phrase “make Mellen when you have an Ellen.”” The comments section was flooded with letters claiming that “Mellen” should be made into a movie since the public adored it.

The 19th and last season of DeGeneres’ talk show is presently under production. The show’s cancellation was announced when a media site reported on the show’s poisonous working atmosphere.

A number of current and past employees spoke out about the chat show. “If [Ellen] wants to have her own program and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more active to monitor what’s going on,” an ex-employee told Buzzfeed News in July 2020. DeGeneres, on the other hand, did not mention the claims leveled against her and the show when she announced the announcement. Instead, she claimed that her “instinct” told her it was time to end the conversation.

In September 2003, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” premiered. In November 2021, the show’s final episode will air.

DeGeneres’ next project is the TV show “Little Funny.” She is a producer for the film “Couple Time,” which will be released next year, in addition to acting in it.