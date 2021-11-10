During a romantic shoot, Kate Middleton and Prince William acted “like any married couple.”

According to a royal photographer, Kate Middleton and Prince William acted like any other married couple when taking images for their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who married in a grandiose wedding in 2011, celebrated their tenth anniversary in April with new photographs.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Chris Floyd, the photographer who caught their wedded bliss, revealed fresh insights about Prince William and Middleton’s photoshoot, including how in sync they were that day.

He told the outlet, “They were just like any other married couple.” “They looked like any other married couple who seemed to enjoy being in each other’s company. It was as simple as that.” He continued, “‘Look, it’s your tenth anniversary; just be the couple you are with each other and forget about me,’ I urged. ‘And don’t even think about me.’ They don’t require my guidance on how to interact with one another.” Floyd’s photographs captured the future king and queen’s lighthearted side. Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen sitting side by side in one photo, with the duke softly placing his hand on his wife’s leg and staring tenderly into her eyes. Meanwhile, Duchess Kate intertwined her fingers with her husband’s as she smiled casually off into the distance.

The pair embraced each other as they posed outside their Kensington Palace house in the second photo. As he threw his arm around Middleton’s waist, she leaned her head against her husband’s chest.

Their followers praised the anniversary images, which were released on the Kensington Palace Instagram account in April, saying that the photographer caught their love wonderfully.

“Beautiful! You can see the affection “One royal admirer remarked.

“After ten years, they still appear in love,” said another.

Floyd also mentioned being able to photograph Prince William and Kate Middleton at their residence. The day he spent in the Cambridges’ home “was the same as going to someone else’s house,” he said, except that the Cambridges’ was a “slightly grander version” of most homes.

“It was their house, and I was made to feel at ease in it. I have to say, I felt like I’d known them for years by the time I left that day. It had been a whirlwind of a day “the photographer said

