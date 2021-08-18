During a police chase, two men in a stolen BMW jump into a canal.

A BMW that had been taken from a residence in Wirral was seen traveling on the M53 at 12.36pm on Wednesday, August 18. Police were called.

The automobile was discovered abandoned in the Indigo Road area of Ellesmere Port after a search.

The two males then exited the car and ran away from the police towards the Boat Museum before jumping into the Manchester Ship Canal.

On Stanney Island, officers used a nearby boat to detain and arrest two individuals, ages 28 and 25, on suspicion of vehicle theft.

The North West Ambulance Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue were also there.

