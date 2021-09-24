During a Nashville outing, Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer showed off their PDA and ‘acted like a couple.’

According to a source, Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer aren’t scared to flaunt their burgeoning affair in public.

Cutler, 38, and Kramer, 37, have been seen together, prompting speculation that they are dating. The couple made an appearance at The Supper Club’s VIP Opening at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. According to an unidentified eyewitness, they arrived together.

He was outside talking to a friend afterward, and she walked up behind him and put her arms around him,” the tipster told Us Weekly. “They weren’t trying to hide their relationship, and they acted like a couple the entire time.”

When Eric Church played at the club, the country singer is said to have put her arms around Cutler and hugged him while they watched the show together. They also danced to Zac Brown’s tunes and kept each other company “all night.”

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker “spent a lot of time” with the duo. On Sept. 28, the restaurant owned by Justin Timberlake and Sam Fox will open to the public.

Cutler and Kramer were both married, but their marriages ended months ago. In April 2020, Cutler and Kristin Cavallari will divorce. Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, are their three children. The stars of “Very Cavallari” have been working hard to finalize their divorce.

In the meantime, Kramer divorced Mike Caussin in April. They have a 5-year-old daughter named Jolie and a 2-year-old son named Jace. After he allegedly cheated on her again, she decided to break their marriage.

Cavallari’s reaction to Cutler dating Kramer has sparked a lot of curiosity. One source claimed that he only went out with Kramer to make his ex, Cavallari, jealous after finding that the “Laguna Beach” actress was seeing Chase Rice.

There were also rumors that Kramer and Cavallari knew each other. After finding that she had been seeing Cutler, the reality star allegedly blocked the singer of “Why Ya Wanna.” According to another source, Kramer and Cavallari were acquaintances rather than friends. They’ve only met twice, according to an unidentified source.

“Jana and Kristin had only met in person a few times at business gatherings. They never became buddies. They occasionally helped each other with their tasks. Another source told Us Weekly, “Their kids have never met.”