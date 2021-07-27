During a narcotics raid on the Wirral, a ‘death star’ and daggers were discovered.

Police investigating accusations of cannabis cultivation discovered a cache of dangerous weapons at a Wirral residence.

On Sunday, officers from Merseyside Police’s Matrix squad raided a building on Marquis Street in New Ferry after receiving information that cannabis was being produced there.

Officers discovered substantial quantities of suspected cocaine and heroine, as well as amphetamine and multiple cannabis plants, after gaining admission to the residence.

The raid also unearthed a cache of 11 offensive weapons, including a ‘death star’ and a push dagger.

A 36-year-old man was detained at the scene for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of controlled Class A and B substances, and possession of an offensive weapon, according to Merseyside Police.

Death stars, push daggers, and a variety of offensive weapons are among the banned weapons, according to Chief Inspector Andy Gardiner.

“I am glad to see cops capturing guns under the amended Offensive Weapons Act,” said Chief Inspector Gardiner.

“These knives can inflict serious injury and even death, and under the new legislation, they should not be in people’s homes.

“We will do everything we can to seize these weapons and drugs before they are utilized or brought onto our streets.

“If you are unsure about what is currently prohibited, please click here to double-check.”

