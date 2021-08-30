During a live performance, Evan Rachel Wood gives Marilyn Manson the finger.

During a live performance over the weekend, Evan Rachel Wood made a subtle reference to her ex-boyfriend and alleged abuser Marilyn Manson.

According to People, the “Westworld” actor, 33, played a cover of the New Radicals’ 1998 single “You Get What You Give” at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles on Saturday with her musical partner Zane Carney (of Evan + Zane). When her 52-year-old ex’s name appeared in the lyrics, she made it obvious how she felt about him.

Wood remarked in a video of the performance that she published on Instagram, “I’ve been saving this but it seems like the proper time,” before sticking up her middle finger and singing Manson’s name, leading the crowd to erupt in cheers.

In 2016, the three-time Golden Globe nominee revealed that she had been sexually abused by a “significant other.” She did, however, name Manson as her claimed abuser in February.

Wood said on Instagram at the time, “My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.” “He began grooming me when I was a youngster and mistreated me horribly for years. I was duped and brainwashed into servitude. I’m no longer afraid of reprisal, defamation, or blackmail.”

“I’m here to expose this deadly man and call out the numerous industries that have aided him before he destroys any more lives,” she continued. I stand with numerous victims who will not remain silent any longer.”

Wood also posted a redacted page from a police report from December 19, 2020, on her Instagram Story. After receiving threats from Manson’s wife Lindsay Usich and Instagram user @leslee lane, the actress felt compelled to file the report.

They allegedly threatened to disclose images of Wood when she was young after she was given “huge amounts of drugs and drink” during Manson’s Halloween performance in Las Vegas in order to “ruin my career and shut me up,” according to Wood.

From 2007 through 2010, Manson, whose actual name is Brian Warner, was in a relationship with Wood.

According to People, she characterized the musician as “beautiful, extremely human, and absolutely amazing” in a 2007 interview with Elle. She also stated that they had a “healthy and loving relationship” at the time. They got engaged in January 2010 and ended their relationship eight months later.

Wood testified in front of Congress in 2018 on her domestic abuse and sexual assault experiences.

