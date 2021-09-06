During a Las Vegas concert, Harry Styles shows fans how much he missed being on stage.

On Saturday, Harry Styles played a solo concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, showing his fans how much he missed being onstage.

Style’s first full-length performance in in two years was a sell-out. It’s also the first of a series of performances for his “Love on Tour” tour.

The audience at the evening was enthralled by Styles’ performance and had a great time.

A source told E!, “The energy in the room was electric!” “You could see he yearned to be back on stage. It was one of the most entertaining shows I’ve ever seen!”

On Saturday, Styles played nearly all of the songs off his 2019 album “Fine Line,” including “Watermelon Sugar,” “Lights Up,” and “Treat People with Kindness.” The singer also sang a few songs off his debut album, including “Sign of the Times,” “Kiwi,” and “Only Angel,” as well as One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” which was a crowd favorite.

Styles had already performed tracks from the “Fine Line” album live several times before the epidemic, according to Rolling Stone.

Despite having a “slight incident on stage,” Styles handled it well and did not make a huge issue out of it, according to an E! News source.

“For a split second, he slid and fell. He regained his composure and splashed the audience with water.”

Jenny Lewis was the “Love On Tour” event’s opening act. The tour’s next stop will be in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday.

In order to enter the performance, fans had to either show proof of vaccination or submit a COVID-19 negative report.

Olivia Wilde, Styles’ girlfriend, was also there during the show.

“She was overjoyed and danced all night!” It was adorable. One person told E!, “She was singing along to practically every song…and having a good time with the individuals she was with.”

The “Love on Tour” concert was supposed to start in April 2020, but because to the epidemic, it was postponed.

Styles announced the new tour dates and locations in July.

“As usual, my primary focus is the safety of my audience, band, and crew. To guarantee that we may all be together as safely as possible, safety instructions will be posted on the different venue websites. Please note that certain dates have altered, as well as new shows,” he stated.