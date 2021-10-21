During a heated conversation on Good Morning Britain, a guest was taken off guard by a phone gaffe.

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid hosted today’s edition of the ITV news series.

The hosts moderated a discussion about what may be done to reduce the observed increase in spiking instances in nightclubs.

They were joined by Michael Kill of the Night Time Industries Association, who has been advocating for an investigation into drink spiking in the wake of the alarming increase.

“The Home Office should undertake a formal enquiry into the success of that trial, as well as the lessons that can be extended to the industry and policing across the country,” he said.

“The plan discovered that having on-site testing available in the nighttime economy allowed for the collection of data that provided a more accurate picture.”

However, while Michael was explaining the situation, his phone rang, indicating that someone was attempting to contact him.

“Don’t worry, we’ve all been there,” Richard Madeley said as he walked in. We’re going to let the ring go.” Throughout the debate, Michael’s phone continued to ring as people took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the gaffe.

“You’d think being live on @GMB you’d all turn your phones off or at least put them on silent,” @Lynchy3188 commented. #GMB #ping #ping #ping #ping #ping #ping #ping #ping “Nah seriously, this man doesn’t know how to put the phone on mute or turn it off,” @TypeofTime added. “Is that bloke incapable of turning his phone off for 5 minutes?” Sarah wondered. “Wouldn’t you put your phone on quiet or turn it off during a TV interview?” tweeted @arlawrencewrite.