During a family outing, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted without their wedding rings: a report.

Despite allegations that their marriage is on the rocks, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are putting their children first.

On Wednesday, Spelling, 48, and McDermott, 54, were photographed in Disneyland with their five children. During the sighting, the couple appeared friendly, but the actress was captured with “an variety of strained emotions” on her face as they strolled through the park, according to Page Six.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum wore Minnie Mouse ears, a white T-shirt, denim shorts, and sneakers for the outing, according to images obtained by the site.

McDermott was also dressed comfortably in a black T-shirt, gray shorts, and gray sneakers. Throughout the day, he wore sunglasses.

According to the publication, neither Spelling nor McDermott were wearing their wedding bands.

Spelling pushed their 4-year-old son Beau in a red stroller, as the rest of the family walked between her and McDermott: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, and Finn, 9.

The family outing comes only days after Spelling was seen looking enraged while on the phone outside a lawyer’s office in Los Angeles.

Page Six received photos of Spelling holding a notepad with a scrawled reminder that looked to suggest she and her 15-year-husband are getting divorced. She had a meeting for “custody,” “support,” and “assets” scheduled for that day, according to her notepad.

Although neither star has publicly acknowledged or disputed the divorce rumors, an unnamed source told Page Six this week that Spelling’s friends would not be surprised if the couple called it quits.

The actress’ acquaintances are “surprised [a divorce]didn’t happen years ago,” according to the source, adding that “no one is a fan of [McDermott].”

In June, the author of “Spelling It Like It Is” fanned breakup rumors by revealing that she and McDermott were not sleeping in the same bed. “He’s in a room,” Spelling revealed on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” when asked if McDermott was sleeping “in the guest room.” Meanwhile, McDermott dismissed reports that they had broken up, saying on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast that it was “just odd that people need to know.”