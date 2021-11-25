During a dinner date in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson become flirty.

In Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen on a dinner date. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the comedian were photographed on their date on Wednesday, and the new pair were all smiles as they spent time together.

Kim wore a leather skirt with matching trousers and a long-sleeve blouse for the Sunday night out. Pete, on the other hand, looked equally fashionable in his shirt, baseball cap, and trousers. In addition, the “Saturday Night Live” star appeared to have a hickey on his neck.

After sharing a supper at the posh Giorgi Baldi Restaurant, the couple was photographed giggling inside a Lamborghini SUV. Pete charmed Kim, according to a source previously told E! News. The source told the newspaper, “He makes her giggle the entire time they are together.”

Kim was first seen with Pete in late October, just after her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, when they went to a California amusement park with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. The cosmetics mogul and the New York native dined together two nights in a row on the East Coast a few days later.

Last week, the couple confirmed their relationship by walking hand in hand in Palm Springs, California. After celebrating Pete’s birthday together, they were spotted.

Kim and Pete have not spoken about their romance, although a source previously told E! News that they like spending time together. “They’re incredibly delighted and excited to see where it leads,” the person said. Another source told US Magazine that Kim is enjoying her time with her new partner while keeping information about their relationship hidden.

“She’s trying not to make a big deal out of it,” an insider told the magazine, “but she’s very into him.” “Kim is head over heels in love with him, and it’s really thrilling for her.” Kim is currently working out the terms of her divorce from Kanye West, which she filed for in February. North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the children of the ex-couple, who were married for six years and had four children.