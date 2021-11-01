During a coffee run, Alec Baldwin appears distraught; Hilaria is concerned that her husband would develop PTSD.

Following the horrific tragedy on the set of “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria Baldwin is trying her best to support her husband Alec Baldwin.

Alec, 63, and Hilaria, 37, were spotted on Sunday in Manchester, Vermont, where their family has been holed up since the event on Oct. 21. The couple appeared upset in images acquired by Page Six as they ventured out to buy coffee at Dina’s Bakery Cafe.

The actor appeared despondent in one photo, his head hung low over a table inside the cafe. Alec hid his face in his hands at one point, while Hilaria stood in front of him, her back to the window.

Alec waved to the photographers as they walked out of the eatery, while Hilaria smiled graciously. However, she used her phone to record the interaction with the photographers.

Later that day, Hilaria went for a quick run alone and confronted the paparazzi outside their home with her phone, according to the site. Hilaria was photographed while holding her phone toward a photographer who was photographing her from inside their vehicle.

Hilaria spoke about her choice to move her husband and six children from their Greenwich Village, New York City, home to Vermont the day before the couple’s sighting.

She “simply drove around and around and around with my kids” for a full day before settling on ski town Manchester, she told the New York Post.

When Alec joined Hilaria and their children is unknown.

The yoga instructor expressed concern about her husband’s mental health. She stated, “I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s passing.” “Alec experienced a horrible event, and I’m trying to keep his PTSD to a minimum. He requires space so that I may look after him and his mental health.” Hilaria claimed she intended to shield her husband from the investigation into his role in the tragic gunshot. She also sought to keep their children out of the spotlight of the media.

""Until we have the results of the investigation, there will be no answers," she stated. "We have no idea what happened, and we have the same concerns as everyone else." We demand faster responses than anyone else. We must accept the authorities' decision-making process." Hilaria recently showed her support for her husband by posting a snapshot of herself holding his hand on Instagram.