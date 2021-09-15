During a cocaine raid, cops recovered weapons from a man and a woman.

Following the seizure of guns and suspected drugs by police this week, two people have been arrested.

Officers searched a residence on Lordens Road in Huyton on Tuesday, September 14, and arrested a man and a woman.

A considerable quantity of white powder, thought to be Class A drugs, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia were discovered during the search.

A machete and a knuckle duster were among the weapons discovered on the site.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old male on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A narcotics, possessing a class B substance, and possessing an offensive weapon as a result of the investigation.

The two are currently being held in jail and are being interrogated by officers.

“We will always act on community intelligence linked to the trafficking of drugs and the possession and use of weapons,” said Knowsley community policing Superintendent Phil Mullally.

“The residents of these areas are our eyes and ears, and I would encourage anyone with knowledge to come forward so that we can take proactive measures to guarantee that our towns are safe places to live, work, and visit.”