During a beach outing with her family, Julia Roberts stuns in a pink swimsuit.

Julia Roberts looked stunning in a pink swimsuit while spending Christmas Eve at the beach with her family.

Page Six stated that the 54-year-old “Pretty Woman” actress was caught wearing a bright one-piece swimsuit that showcased her slim legs and trim body during a beach outing in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.

Danny Moder, her husband, showed off his abs by removing his shirt and going for a swim.

The two were also photographed taking a romantic stroll down the beach by paparazzi. Before walking to the pool, Roberts wore a paisley pullover dress over her bikini, while Moder wore a long-sleeve tee. They were both wearing trucker hats to keep the sun off their faces.

Roberts was seen placing her arms around her 52-year-old cinematographer husband’s waist and kissing his neck at one point during the shoot.

During their vacation, all three of their children were present. Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17 years old, and Henry, 14 years old, are the couple’s children.

Roberts has been filming her new project with George Clooney in Australia for the past three months. In the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” which also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo, and Billie Lourd, the two will reunite on the big screen.

Clooney and Roberts have been friends for a long time. They previously collaborated on the films “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” all of which were released in 2001. She recently interrupted George Clooney’s virtual interview for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while he was promoting his new film, “The Tender Bar,” a week before the holidays.

During Clooney’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Roberts emerged out of nowhere, wearing dark sunglasses, and sat next to him without saying anything.

“Oh, the horror. Wow! Oh my goodness, “When he discovered Roberts had joined the call, the late-night host said. “I’m not sure whether you’re aware, but the woman sitting next to you… There is a woman sitting next to you. That’s right there.” Clooney pretended not to see the actress as he looked around. Roberts quietly walked away from the screen, leaving her co-star in “Money Monster” alone once more.

“Maybe I was hallucinating. Wow. However, it did appear to be Julia Roberts “The host cracked a joke.

When asked if she gave Clooney and his wife Amal parenting advise before the couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in 2017, Roberts said yes.

“I have the goofiest two mates on the earth,” Roberts joked at the time in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

