‘Dune 3’ Secures Three-Week Exclusive IMAX Screen Hold for December 2026

The highly anticipated December 18, 2026, release date for both “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” is causing a stir in the movie industry, with the two massive blockbusters set to compete for screen space and audience attention. But in an unprecedented move, “Dune: Part Three” has claimed an exclusive three-week lock on all IMAX screens, leaving “Doomsday” with no access to the premium format during its opening weekend.

This IMAX lock is a significant win for “Dune: Part Three,” which was first to secure the December 18 release slot. The agreement guarantees that Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel will dominate the IMAX experience from the moment it opens, despite the heavyweight competition. The decision effectively sidelines Marvel’s latest installment from the highly coveted premium viewing format, making “Dune: Part Three” the only blockbuster in the spotlight for those seeking an immersive IMAX experience.

Warner Bros. Pushes Back Against Change

Warner Bros. is reportedly standing firm on the release date, citing the fact that they reserved December 18 first as their primary reason for not shifting the film. While the presence of “Doomsday” might have prompted some to question the scheduling, the studio is unwilling to give up their claim. “Dune: Part Three” is a significant investment for Warner Bros., with a considerable portion of the film being shot using IMAX cameras, making the format essential to the film’s promotional and viewing strategy.

The strong relationship between IMAX and Villeneuve, already well-established after the success of “Dune: Part One,” further solidifies the exclusive agreement. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond confirmed in July 2025 that “Dune: Part Three” was primarily filmed with IMAX cameras, adding another layer of anticipation for the film’s visual experience.

As the release date approaches, the industry will be watching closely to see how the “Dunesday” clash unfolds, but for now, “Dune: Part Three” appears firmly entrenched as the undisputed champion of IMAX for the final weeks of 2026.