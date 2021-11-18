‘Dune 2’ Will Explore ‘Space-Travelling,’ According to Director Denis Villeneuve.

Denis Villeneuve, the director of “Dune,” has said that the sequel to the sci-fi film will focus on space travel.

According to Empire magazine, the 54-year-old director “wanted to keep all the space-traveling as secret as possible” in the first installment, “almost introducing some kind of mystique or religious relationship with that section of the movie.”

He told the outlet on Tuesday that “anything surrounding space is just evocated and very intriguing.” “The Spacing Guild uses Heighliners, which are ships.” The creation of the ships, according to Villeneuve, was a lengthy procedure. They came up with a circle-shaped design, however.

“I knew we’d found the proper person. It feels like an echo to the worm, yet it might also be viewed as a stargate “He made a point. “It’s similar to [the Imperium’s]technology for traveling and bridging space and time.” The director stated that he will not share too much about the sequel since it is a “absolutely gorgeous” thing and that he wants things to stay “unknown” to the public for the time being.

Villeneuve admits to taking some “liberty from the novel, where it has a sensation that it could be something that is folding space in a manner, that you can perceive it as almost like a stargate.”

The film “Dune” is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

The film was released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgrd, and Dave Bautista star in “Dune.”

The book went into great detail regarding space travel, while the movie only showed a small portion of it. It appears that the sequel will include greater space travel. The sequel is set to be released on October 20, 2023.