Duncan Ferguson’s employment at Everton has been confirmed by Rafa Benitez’s backroom staff.

Duncan Ferguson’s role has been revealed, and Everton have confirmed the employment of Rafa Benitez’s backroom crew.

The coach will return to his previous role as assistant manager, which he had alongside Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide under Carlo Ancelotti.

Under the new manager, the former Blues striker will work alongside Francisco de Miguel Moreno.

De Miguel Moreno began his career with Benitez at Liverpool in 2007/08 and went on to work with him at Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and Dalian Professional in China.

Meanwhile, Antonio Gomez, a player in Benitez’s Real Madrid youth squads, is named First Team Coach and Senior Analyst for the club.

Additional members to the backroom staff will be revealed when they become available.

Following his confirmation as manager at the end of June, the Blues initially stated that the Spaniard’s staff will be named “in the coming days.”

Fans, on the other hand, will have to wait a little longer, as the backroom personnel was confirmed soon before Benitez’s first press conference as Everton manager.