Due to Omicron concerns, the Broadway musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has been put on hold indefinitely.

In the wake of the Omicron variant spike in New York City, the producers of the Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill” have stated that the show will no longer reopen at the Broadhurst Theater.

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical was the first to succumb to the new COVID-19 strain on Broadway.

The Broadway play’s producers, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price, stated Monday that the Omicron variant’s quick proliferation “one again changed everything.”

“We are alarmed by what appears to be yet another major public health disaster, and we must prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and whole team working on ‘Jagged Little Pill’ due to the finding of many positive Covid-19 instances within the organization. We’ve made the tough decision to close our doors due to the great uncertainty that lies ahead of us this winter, and we’ve been forced to choose between continuing performances and safeguarding our company “According to a statement released by Deadline, the producers added.

“Jagged Little Pill” is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus and incorporates Diablo Cody’s original screenplay as well as Alanis Morisette’s music and lyrics. The play includes the songs “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” which were inspired by the singer’s 1995 album of the same name. The story follows an apparently perfect suburban family that is forced to choose between keeping the status quo and confronting hard facts about themselves, their society, and the world around them when they are confronted with conflict.

“We know that the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ story will continue to be told – and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month,” the musical’s producers promised, adding, “We know that the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ story will continue to be told – and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this

After the health scare, Tiwary, David, and Price announced they “plan to find a way” to bring “Jagged Little Pill” back to Broadway. “Jagged Little Pill” had its final Broadway performance on Friday.

“There is nothing like live theater in the world. There is no other group of artists and audiences on the planet like the Broadway family. We’ll get through this together, I’m sure “According to the producers.

Around one-third of Broadway plays have been forced to cancel performances, with three shows — “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Aladdin,” and “Hamilton and MJ” – halting performances till Christmas.